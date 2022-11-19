Christ Episcopal Church to hold ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve Service Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Continuing a tradition that was started 50 years ago, an ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 204 Fountain St, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Fifty years ago the service was held at the United Methodist Church on U.S. Highway 69 South.

The first service was led by pastors from Ascension Lutheran and United Methodist churches. The service was held at United Methodist, and it was noted that the late Claire Vermedahl was in charge of the ushers. The service has continued since 1972 and has rotated around the different churches involved in Albert Lea except for 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the service.

This year the rotation moves the service to Christ Episcopal where five churches will be involved — Christ Episcopal, Ascension Lutheran, Salem Lutheran, United Methodist and First Presbyterian. Pastors and musicians from all five churches will be participating. Those attending are welcome to bring nonperishable items for the Ecumenical Food Pantry, located at First Presbyterian Church. The monetary offering will be divided between the Salvation Army and the Ecumenical Food Pantry.