Church bake sale this weekend

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Submitted

Hayward Lutheran Church will host its annual cookie, lefse and craft sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be a raffle for two quilts and a quilt chest, with the drawing at 11 a.m. Provided

