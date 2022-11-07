Clayton (Bud) Tufte passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Bud was born October 28, 1935, to Arthur and Edna (Hyland) Tufte, in Oakland Township, the youngest of 4 children. He was baptized and confirmed in the Oakland Lutheran Church. He lived in rural Albert Lea and graduated from Austin High School. While working at the Albert Lea Tribune in 1954, he met the girl of his dreams, Connie Studer. He enlisted into the Army in 1955, serving in Korea and Honorably discharged in 1957. Bud and Connie were married that August and recently celebrated 65 years. They purchased a farm in Riceland and lived there for 60 years. He and Connie then moved to Ellendale.

They were blessed with 4 children Marty (Kim) Tufte, Phoenix, AZ; Becki (John) Schwietz and Barbi (Scott) Linde, both from Mahtomedi, MN, and Tami (Chris) LaCanne, Ellendale, MN; 12 grandchildren, Bri (Nick) Masching, Maddy (Cole) Jones, Alex Rice, Jack Schwietz, Nicholas Clayton Tufte, Kitty Rice, Benjamin Clayton Schwietz, Trevor Arthur Lenort, Miranda LaCanne, Riley Schwietz, Max Rice and Keira Lenort; Great grandchildren Gavin and Lauryn Masching.

He showed great love for his family. He enjoyed spending time together and was a support system for them all. He passed on a great work ethic and the skill of being a straight shooter. He was a dedicated son, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Bud loved being a farmer. In the 80’s, he was approached by a friend to help do hail claims. It led to full time Federal Crop Adjusting. His experience farming helped him do the job with ease and he loved every minute of it. He retired from adjusting in 2016 at the age of 80.

He had an indescribable sense of humor. From the moment he met you, he’d find a special and witty connection. He kept his family and friends laughing right up to the time he passed. Heaven will be entertained, we’re sure.

He was funny, family-oriented and a farmer who will be remembered for a life well lived. As Bud’s last words were to most, “GOOO-BYE” (in his silly voice).

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Everett and Richard Tufte and sister, Ethyl (Ordell) Underland and sisters-in-law, Darlene Delgado, Pricilla Studer and Lola Studer; brothers-in-law, Duane Hatleli and Cy Carrol.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, his four children and spouses, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Studer, Ormond Beach, FL, Bruce and Donna Stolaas, Glenville, MN, Joann Tufte, Greeley, CO, and Eunice Hatleli, Betty Tufte and Frances Delgado, all of Albert Lea, MN. Also surviving him are many nieces and nephews along with his Army buddy and special friend of 67 years, Jacob Hilton Williams (Willie) and wife, Juanita, North Carolina.

The family wants to thank Mayo Nephrology and Dialysis, Visiting Angels, Mayo Hospice and special caregivers Sam and Joseph for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Peace and Power, Youth for Christ, Oakland Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, 11/12/22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Oakland Lutheran Church, 22042 850th Ave, Albert Lea, MN, with visitation one hour before. Pastor Pat Ziems officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Oakland Lutheran Cemetery.