Community invited to send-off for statebound boys’ cross country team

Published 10:14 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Submitted

The community is invited to a send-off Saturday for the Albert Lea High School boys’ cross country team as it heads to state.  

Family, friends and community members should meet at 11:45 a.m. in the high school parking lot. 

Community members are asked to line the parking lot to make a tunnel for their team bus to head out of the parking lot at noon. Bring signs and posters of encouragement for the team as they head out of the lot.

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea police will escort the team bus out of tow.

More News

Proposed scholarship would help graduates in Freeborn County earn education for free at Riverland

Former used car dealership owner facing 68 new charges

Hy-Vee’s retail stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Awards given at Albert Lea girls’ tennis banquet

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials