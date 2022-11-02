Community invited to send-off for statebound boys’ cross country team Published 10:14 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The community is invited to a send-off Saturday for the Albert Lea High School boys’ cross country team as it heads to state.

Family, friends and community members should meet at 11:45 a.m. in the high school parking lot.

Community members are asked to line the parking lot to make a tunnel for their team bus to head out of the parking lot at noon. Bring signs and posters of encouragement for the team as they head out of the lot.

Albert Lea police will escort the team bus out of tow.