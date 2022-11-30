Copper reported stolen and other reports Published 9:09 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Police received a report at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday of a large amount of copper that was stolen overnight at 2610 Bridge Ave.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday at 110 McArthur Drive. The damage happened the day before.

1 arrested on pending warrant, other charge

Police arrested Christopher M. Gonzalez, 43, for deprivation parental rights and a pending warrant out of Missouri at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday at 2221 E. Main St.

Flower pot damaged

Police received a report at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday of a large flower pot that was damaged downtown near the intersection of South Broadway and Pearl Street. The damage looked as if someone ran into it with a vehicle.