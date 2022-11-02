Counterfeit bill passed and other reports Published 10:02 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday at 2225 E. Main St.

1 held for driving after cancellation, possession

Police held William Eugene Yancey for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday near South Fourth Avenue and Southview Lane.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at 216 E. Clark St. The crash reportedly occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at 814 Luther Place. Hot Wheels cars and comics were taken, along with a Waste Management recycling bin.

1 cited for theft of groceries

Police cited Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, for theft after receiving a report at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday of a woman who reportedly stole about $400 worth of groceries at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Fight reported at high school

Four people were expected to be trespassed from Albert Lea High School after a reported fight at 3:03 p.m.