County under red flag warning through this evening

Published 2:37 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

Freeborn County is under a red flag warning through 6 p.m. today, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.

During this time, Freeborn County will be under a burning restriction. The sheriff said humidity in the our area will be dropping into the low 20% range and winds will be gusting up to 25 mph.

No fires will be allowed, unless it’s a recreational fire.  Recreational fires are 3 foot by 3 foot in size, must have some sort of a fire ring and has to be 25 feet away from combustible material.

The burning restriction will automatically be lifted at 6 p.m.

