Court dispositions: July 12-15, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

July 12

Veronica Barajas, 31, 316 Railroad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Kevin Haymore, 56, 806 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $80.

Thomas Glen Karau, 59, 1219 S. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Anthony Michael Whelan, 40, 814 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 52 days, credit for 52 days served. Fees $155.

Alex Michael Gonzales, 32, 919 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered/certificate revoked. Fees $300.

Bradley Douglas Thompson, 52, Mason City, IA. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony – methamphetamine. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for 28 days, credit for 28 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75. Adult sentence to serve for 40 hours. Count 2: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony –clonazepam. Dismissed.

Joshua Edward Ballington, 38, 2957 Hartman Ln., Mims, FL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 105/70. Fees $380.

Catherine Mary Conmy, 22, 2 Overlook Rd., Whitehouse Sta, NJ. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

Gilberto Sifuentes Gonzales, 40, 1527 Penn Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 13

Saw John, 19, 320 Burr Oak Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Give Peace Officer false name, birthdate or ID card. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Steven Anthony Moreno, 32, 1003 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Garrick Robert Sneed, 49, 623 11th Ave. SE, Rochester. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 60 days served. Restitution $90.97. Fees $130.

Gregory James Hanson, 46, 308 Garden Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Criminal sex conduct – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – non consensual sex contact. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for three days served. Fees $130. Supervised probation for two years. Count 2: Criminal sex conduct – fourth-degree felony. Dismissed.

Alexander Carreon Rodriquez, 31, 1348 E. Main St., Acadia, WI. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Parish D. Zolicoffer, 51, 1309 Laramie St. S., Peoria, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Francisco Javier Melgar Molina, 27, 1424 Pine Tree Dr., Maplewood. Traffic – speeding 79/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $200.

Colleen Megan Morgan, 39, 8401 75th St. S., Cottage Grove. Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Dionicia Cruz Orocio, 29, 218 Park Ave., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

July 14

Katelyn Ariel Frahm, 32, 365 2nd Ave. NE, Wells. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $180. Fees $355.

Andrea Marie Guildner, 48, 625 Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $17.87. Fees $75.

Ann Marie Haroldson, 63, PO Box 175, Emmons. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $355.

Brandon Lee Crews, 31, 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. 7/23/20 offense. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed. Count 2: CMV – missing brake on any axel to have brakes. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – duty to drive with care, speed greater than reasonable. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Restitution $250. Fees $205. 3/12/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic collision – failure to notify owner of damaged property. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Restitution reserved. Fees $355.

Javen Juan Moreno, 20, 607 Edgewood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Daniel James Wright, 27, 22407 652nd Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

July 15

Jae’len Seantreo Lorenzo Miller, 21, 500 Hart Ave., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Samantha Lea VanRiper, 23, 18448 750th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle less than 1.4 grams – petty misdemeanor. Fees $130. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Kaydon Anthony Wright, 17, 15147 Jeffers Pass NW, Prior Lake. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $280.

