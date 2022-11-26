Court dispositions: July 18-22, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

July 18

Brittany Jane Brewer, 35, 1501 Seath Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Morning Star Octaviana Kyriss, 45, 1530 Tamarack St. Sweet Home OR. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. Fees $200.

Moses Montgomery, 38, 102 3rd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Miguel Angel Palma Carrazco, 45, 21234 775th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Spencer Troy Sternhagen, 34, 110 W. Hawthorne St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aaliyah Valerie Vandiver, 18, 375 Oak St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – underage drinking and driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $280. Count 2: Liquor – consumption under 21. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Tyler Austin Cournoyer, 24, 1304 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aye Ywa Htoo, 26, 936 Cottage Ave. S., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – misdemeanor driving after revocation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation or one year. Fees $150.

Janiffer Lyne Miller, 38, 128 Broadway, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 265 days, stay 357 days, credit for eight days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $855.

Abdiwali Warsame, 39, 3902 Valley View Dr. S., Eagan, MN. Count 1: Traffic – driver entering/crossing roadway from non-roadway. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Lily B Howard, 34, 318 Pine St., Muscatine, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Sean Michael Szostak, 30, 3075 Stanhope Way, Sacramento, CA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 102/70. Fees $380.

July 19

Miguel Baltazar Antonio, 23, 3711 6th Place SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver fails to stop for stop sign. Fees $50.

Armando Alejandro Rojas, 30, 414 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of an order for protection – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 355 days, credit for four days served. Can serve the remaining six days on home monitoring. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655.

Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 26, 805 4th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – child passenger restraint system – child under eight years of age and under 57 inches. Fees $130. Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $100.

Janiffer Lyne Miller, 38, 128 Broadway, Austin. Amended Court Decision. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 284 days, credit for 81 days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $855.

River Payne Jennings, 25, 203 W. 2nd St., Sparks, OK. Count 1: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle greater than 1.4 grams – misdemeanor. Fees $230. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

July 20

Logan Joseph Donovan, 23, 722 10th Ave. SE, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Kimberly Lisa Jameson, 57, 515 Johnson St., Hartland. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Ashley Nicole Randall, 29, no valid address. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Fees $80. Supervised probation for indeterminate time. Complete domestic abuse counseling/treatment.

Jenna Michelle Savoy, 36, 1413 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. 1/12/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Registration – operate unregistered vehicle without plates on a public street. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed. 3/3/21 offense. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. 5/28/21 offense. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130. Concurrent with other case.

Agustin Valentin Tellez, 29, 738 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for one day served. Defendant will receive one day of jail credit which will be applied the 28 days of electric home monitoring. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Electric home monitoring for 27 days. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. Dismissed.

Dylan James Kroupa, 29, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – following vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent. Fees $50.

Avni Sabani, 49, 13828 S. Jane Circle, Plainfield, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

July 21

Myo Naing, 29, 1501 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Drivers’ license – instruction permit violation – persons 18 years of age or older requirements. Fees $50.

Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 49, 1786 Tiger Ridge Dr., Albert lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Thong Thee Say, 30, 1305 Foothill Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – open season for angling – take fish in closed season. Fees $180.

Alicia Marie Neely, 39, no valid address. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test – blood or urine as required by search warrant. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 363 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $1,005.

Francisco Marquez Orgonio, 33, 532 1st Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Mohamed Mohamud Sahal, 32, 6000 Creston Ave., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 22

Matthew Dean Peterson, 43, 55 School St., Conger. Count 1: Sale, possession, explode, advertise or use of fireworks – petty misdemeanor. Fees $280.

Marivel Ramos, 47, 608 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – child passenger restraint system not equipped. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 39/30. Fees $40. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Kimberly Jeanney Avir Biggins, 18, 922 Ramsey St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 75/55. Fees $220.

Dylan James Kroupa, 29, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jimmy Barker, 35, 421 21st Ave. SW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Izaiah Solo Dampha, 20, 1806 3rd Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 65/55. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Pa Dwe, 23, 902 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – Instruction permit violation. Fees $130. Count 2: No insurance driver. Fees $200.

Oryln Nahun Gonzalez-Raudales, 37, 2718 Maple Dr., Garland, TX. Count 1: Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Seat belt required. Fees $25.

Justin Keith Hill, 35, 1616 Dupont Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Latesha Janae Jackson, 30, 930 S. Broadway Ave., Alber Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Angel Lara-Rangel, 20, 2400 Esquire Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – marijuana in motor vehicle, greater than 1.4 grams. Fees $150.

Kelci Marie Meyers, 27, Zumbrota, MN. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zhara Justine Walhof, 22, 417 N. Oakley St., Luverne. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Justis Allen Yost, 24, 251 5th St. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.