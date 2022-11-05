Court dispositions: July 6-11, 2022

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

July 6

Jakevia Janae Bedford, 30, 719 Sherburne St., St. Paul. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 328 days, credit for 37 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $1,259.64. Fees $130.

Luke Mathew Hershey, 24, 1337 Arkwright St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005.

Hector Amado Guillen Sarmiento, 20, 605 13th St. SW, Willmar. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 79/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Jacob Tyler Horstman, 26, 820 Knob Hill Dr., Des Moines. Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 363 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for four years. Home monitor for 28 days. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. 

Jerzy Richard Jorgenson, 24, 18230 233 ½ Ave. NW, Big Lake. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Joseph Schuyler Myatt, 40, 23009 W. Cocopah St., Buckeye, AZ. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 96/70. Fees $280.

Claudia Lissette Vasquez Avalos, 34, 11475 Geneva Rd., Cincinnati, OH. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

July 7

Robert Neil Ackland, 82, 2161 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – operate unregistered vehicle/without plates on public street – petty misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Jeremy Matthew Catalano, 28, 421 ½ W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree burglary – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 54 days, credit for 54 days served. Restitution $500. Fees $305. 

Dakota Chase Neely, 16, 209 Main St. W., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – Exhibition driving. Fees $230.

Angelo Allan Petersen, 20, 411 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Vannassa Rose Rason, 35, 80259 River Rd. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jon Derek Johnson, 32, 2601 Abbey Hill Dr., Minnetonka. Count 1: Malicious punishment of a child – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 359 days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 4: Third-degree criminal damage to property. Dismissed. 

Oziel Valdez Jr., 49, 1906 Marshall St. SE, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $180. 

Carlos Hugo Mora Cabrera, 48, 3316 Longfellow Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Domingo Yat Cifuentes, 23, 652 Orange St., Elgin, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100. Count 3: Child passenger restraint system – not equipped and installed. Fees $50. 

Jose Arnoldo Cruz Quinteros, 45, 6902 Jarrett Ave., Oxon Hill, MD. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Shaina Faith Dreaming Bear, 25, 967 Euclid St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Omar Alejandro Franco-Vasquez, 28, 5812 Bonanza Dr., Haltom City, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Fabian Michael Garcia Jr., 36, 10458 Valley Forge Ln. N., Maple Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Skylar Alexander Guggisberg, 29, 613 14th St. NE, Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dylan James Kroupa, 29, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Holly Jean Ohrtman, 41, 48354 180th St., Easton. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 100/70. Fees $280.

Koungthai Piemalay, 40, 2112 Glenwood Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Josue Isaac Rivera Bellorin, 23, 15 Capital Dr., Inver Grove Heights. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

William Heminchi Underhill, 27, 4401 Lola Dr., Jacksonville, FL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 84/70. Fees $130. Count 2: Marijuana in motor vehicle – greater than 1.4 grams. Fees $150. Count 3: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

July 8

Mue She, 38, 1004 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Criminal vehicular operation – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Endanger child – situation could cause harm or death. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 363 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $605. Community work service for 144 hours. Count 4: Traffic – possession of an open container. Dismissed. Count 5: Obstructing arrest or legal process. Dismissed. 

Jeremy Michael Gordon, 45, 76081 240th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – vehicle registration/permit/plates required. Fees $30.

William Ross Lindquist, 36, 193 8th St. NW, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Fourth-degree assault of a Peace Officer. Dismissed. Count 2: Fourth-degree assault on a Peace Officer. Dismissed. Count 3: Obstructing legal process with force or violence. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 4: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Concurrent with count 3.

Paul Charles Boettcher, 31, 1609 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Curtis Eugene Lewis, 65, 2800 E 31st. St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220. 

July 11

Talay Cok, 31, 2321 Larson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation for six months.

Jesse Alan Manuel, 34, 1424 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $100.

Lwa Ma Pi, 36, 614 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 363 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $255. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 

Kristine Larae Starling, 56. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Local confinement for 10 days, credit for one day served. Fees $80. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 43/30. Dismissed. 

Brock Martin Eckstein, 58, 607 E 11th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Trespass – permission required to enter agricultural land for outdoor recreation purposes. Fees $180. 

Jordana Dominika K Berg-Obrecht, 25, 853 4th St. E., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Chad Damon Cole, 47, 3547 Flag Ave. N., New Hope. Count 1: Marijuana in motor vehicle – less than 1.4 grams. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $100.

Felix Gonzales, 51, 806 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Christian Robert Murillo, 28, 2111 SE 9th St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200. 

Marley Sucely Ramos Guerra, 45, 4970 Ashley Ln., Inver Grove Heights. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

D’Onte Michael Stevens, 33, 402 31st St. NE, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Timothy Aaron Weis, 27, 414 E. State St., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No insurance – owner. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

