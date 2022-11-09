Craig A. Goette

Craig Alan Goette, 69 of New Richland passed away at his home on October 29, 2022.

Craig was born on Feb. 28, 1953 to Marvin & Marcella (Hansen) Goette in Albert Lea, MN. He was raised on the family farm near New Richland. He was baptized & confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in New Richland. He attended & graduated from New Richland High School in 1971. Following graduation he worked at various garages in New Richland. He was married, but later divorced.

Craig moved to Albert Lea where he worked for North American Label for nearly 20 years before moving back to New Richland and opening his own business, New Dimension Label. He was also the manager at the American Legion in New Richland for a short time.

Craig really enjoyed his many cars, especially his 66 Chevelle. He had a great sense of humor & could tell the best jokes. He loved music and attending stock car races and watching racing on television. He enjoyed helping his dad with field work & driving tractors.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marcella of New Richland; Sister, Cindi Christenson (Tom Minehart) of Freeborn; Nephew, Casey (Britani) Christenson of Mankato; Niece, Ciara Christenson (Mark Tran) of Fargo, ND; Great Nephews – Calen Christenson, Hayden Christenson & Kaeden Tran; Uncle Vernon (Alice) Goette, Aunts Darlene Underland, Laurie Goette & Marjorie Hansen; along with many cousins & special friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin; Grandparents, Albert & Laura Goette; Elmer & Eleanor Hansen; Uncles Donald & Loren Goette; and Uncles, Milton & Larry Hansen.

A family service will be held at a later date.