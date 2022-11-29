Danny Sletten

Danny William Sletten, age 66 of LaCrosse, WI passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Born at Naeve hospital in Albert Lea, Danny was the son of Kenneth and Iva (Benson) Sletten.

Danny grew up in Clarks Grove and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1974.

Danny enlisted in the Navy following high school and served for 17 years. After retiring from the Navy Danny moved to LaCrosse, WI and worked various jobs until his retirement.

Danny is survived by his siblings, Bruce Sletten of Grand Rapids, MN, Mary (Donn) Slette of Wells, MN, Lori (Dean) Veldboom of Menomonie, WI, Jerry Sletten of St Cloud, MN, and Malinda (partner RichNavarro) Dyrdal of Northwood, IA. Special friend Sue Murphy and family of LaCrosse, WI. Many adored nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents.

Danny was loved by everyone. He had endless stories to tell and was the fun uncle at family gatherings.

The family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the spring.