Dean P. Brandsoy

Dean Paul Brandsoy, age 74 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home in Austin. Dean was born August 21, 1948, to Harold “Brandy” and Eleanor (Siglowski) Brandsoy in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm and was one of eight children. Dean graduated from Albert Lea High School and went on to attend Albert Lea Area Technical Vocational Institute. From 1967 until 1971, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On November 4, 1978, he married Sharon Lester at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. The couple could often be found dancing in the kitchen together, at Sharon’s request. Dean worked as a repairman for Bissen TV & Appliance. He could fix anything and never threw anything away. There was never a time that he wasn’t willing to lend a hand to whoever needed it. Dean enjoyed playing cards, golfing, fishing, and vacationing to Cross Lake with the kids. He was a member of the American Legion Post 91.

Survivors include his children, Dena (Ryan) Carroll and Matt (Carrie) Brandsoy; grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, and Hannah Carroll, Codie, Lukas, and Kallen; siblings, Tim, Randy, Faye, Sharon, and Jan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eleanor Brandsoy; wife, Sharon Brandsoy; brother, Doug Brandsoy; and twin brother, Dennis Brandsoy.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.