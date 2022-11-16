Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Four full tables played on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

On Wednesday six full tables played, again starting at 11:30 a.m. Winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Renee Smith and Dave Ruan

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Players are welcomed from Mason City, Chester, and Northwood, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Austin. All bridge players are welcome to join on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center. Starting time is always 11:30 a.m.