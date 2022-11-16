Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Four full tables played on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Winners were the following:
First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
On Wednesday six full tables played, again starting at 11:30 a.m. Winners were the following:
First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third: Renee Smith and Dave Ruan
Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Players are welcomed from Mason City, Chester, and Northwood, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Austin. All bridge players are welcome to join on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center. Starting time is always 11:30 a.m.