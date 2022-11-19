Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

By Submitted

Seven teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Email newsletter signup

Third: Larry Crowe and John Liesen

Eight teams played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:

First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen

More plans were discussed for the upcoming Christmas dinner at the center. The meal will start at 11 a.m. and delay play start to noon. 

More News

‘It turned out to be quite a blessing’: Woman, sentenced to prison earlier this month, gets opportunity to be with newborn twins through program

Longtime Albert Lea doctor steps into retirement

Remember ABCs for safe infant sleep

Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Emmons student

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials