Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
Seven teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Winners were the following:
First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Third: Larry Crowe and John Liesen
Eight teams played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:
First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen
More plans were discussed for the upcoming Christmas dinner at the center. The meal will start at 11 a.m. and delay play start to noon.