Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Seven teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Email newsletter signup

Third: Larry Crowe and John Liesen

Eight teams played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:

First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen

More plans were discussed for the upcoming Christmas dinner at the center. The meal will start at 11 a.m. and delay play start to noon.