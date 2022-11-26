Duplicate bridge winners announced for Senior Center in Austin Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Thanksgiving week Tuesday four tables played duplicate bridge in Austin at the Senior Center in Austin, and winners were the following:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesday, again four tables played, starting time for both sessions is 11:30 a.m., winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third/fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen; Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.

Update on Christmas dinner being planned for current players to be held at the center on Dec. 14. Seating starts at 10:30 a.m. that day, which will allow the game to start at 11:30 a.m. and be able to meet the deadline of 4 p.m., closing time.