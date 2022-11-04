Duplicate bridge winners Published 2:51 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Duplicate bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. The winners this week were:

Tuesday winners:

First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: Romelle Enderson and Gail Schmidt

Fifth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Wednesday winners:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schults

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Sixth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Seventh: John Liesen and Rick Stroup