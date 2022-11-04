Duplicate bridge winners
Published 2:51 pm Friday, November 4, 2022
Duplicate bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. The winners this week were:
Tuesday winners:
First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Fourth: Romelle Enderson and Gail Schmidt
Fifth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
Wednesday winners:
First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schults
Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Sixth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Seventh: John Liesen and Rick Stroup