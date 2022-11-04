East Main Street open to state park road Published 5:41 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The city of Albert Lea provided the following updates on Friday about construction happening in the city:

East Main Street

With storm sewer work complete, East Main Street is back open to Freeborn County Road 38 that goes to Myre-Big Island State Park.

This past week, crews completed paint striping, paving of the trail for pedestrians and grading of ditches and medians along East Main Street.

The traffic signal at Garfield Avenue is functioning. Work expected for next week includes sign installation, continued electrical work for streetlights and sod placement and turf restoration.

Snyder Fields on North Bridge Avenue

Motorists are asked to detour around the construction on Hershey Street while crews finish stormwater drainage improvements at Snyder Fields. The new stormwater pond is complete, and work is beginning on the storm sewer for the parking lot. The city is improving the drainage to make play safer for baseball and softball. Snyder Fields is home to many tournaments that bring dozens of visiting teams to Albert Lea every year. These tournaments fuel the city’s economy through visitors spending money locally on motels, meals and more.

The city urges motorists to slow down and give construction crews room to do their work.