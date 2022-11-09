Editorial: Share your story ideas for the Progress edition Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

It’s Progress season here at the Tribune, and that means we’re gearing up for one of our largest special sections of the year.

On Monday we met as a staff to start brainstorming ideas for this section that comes out at the end of February and highlights many positive things happening throughout the community.

We will be working a little each week over the next few months to put this section together — whether it’s interviewing or photographing people or selling advertisements to highlight area businesses.

This year’s theme will be “The Sky’s the Limit,” highlighting people who go over and above in their day-to-day work or who won’t let challenges from their life keep them from achieving their goals. We’re also hoping to feature organizations and businesses that have seen major growth or that are doing great things.

As the Sky’s the Limit implies, we want to feature people who know no limits, who won’t let anything stop them, whether it’s age, economic background, or some other hardship.

If you have anyone who you think fits this theme or who is doing great things in the community and deserves some recognition, please let us know.

Send an email to Editor Sarah Stultz at sarah.stultz@albertleatribune.com or give her a call at 507-379-3433.

If you’d like to showcase your business in this section contact Advertising Manager Amanda Nelson at amanda.nelson@albertleatribune.com or 379-3428.

We’re excited about the opportunity this publication has to make Albert Lea and the surrounding area shine.