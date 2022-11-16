Editorial: Support area nonprofits through Give to Max Day Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

With Thanksgiving only a week away and Christmas only a month out after that, we’ve entered the season that for many is the season of giving.

There are many worthwhile causes to support in the area all year long, and this is the time of year when those organizations move into the forefront.

While any type of giving is appreciated by nonprofits, this Thursday is a great opportunity to consider giving online in what has come to be known as Give to the Max Day.

In the first 13 years of Give to the Max Day, donors gave more than $250 million to more than 10,000 nonprofits and schools across the state. And through Give to the Max Day in 2021 alone, $34.3 million was raised for 6,457 organizations across the state.

Numerous organizations from Albert Lea and Freeborn County are included in this effort and can receive funds through the campaign.

All you have to do is go to GiveMN.org and search for “Albert Lea” or “Freeborn County” and you’ll see dozens of local organizations that you can select to give money toward.

There’s everything from the Albert Lea Art Center to the Albert Lea Anglers, the Albert Lea Education Foundation, the Albert Lea Freeborn County Chamber Foundation, churches, the Freeborn County Historical Museum and many others.

We encourage you to go online and check it out.

Each time you make a gift during Give to the Max Day, you could help your nonprofit of choice win part of a prize pool. Golden Tickets are also drawn every 15 minutes on Give to the Max Day, which could equate to extra money that could potentially be given to that nonprofit.

Nonprofits have struggled in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic and could use a boost.

Please show them your support.