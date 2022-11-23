Editorial: Thank you for your support of this newspaper Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

On this day before Thanksgiving, we pause to thank you, our readers, for your dedication to this newspaper.

Whether you get your news in the print format, through our E-edition or through our website, you are all valuable to us, and we are grateful to be able to bring you our community’s news each day.

Thank you for placing your trust in us as a news source and for supporting local journalism. In an age of rampant information from all types of sources, having a news source you can trust has never been more important.

Thank you also to those who keep us aware of issues and events happening in their own local circles or neighborhoods and who help us document the community’s history through photos or other submissions.

We truly are a community newspaper and couldn’t do it without all of you.

We wish you a blessed Thanksgiving.