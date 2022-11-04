Edwards signs to play softball at Hawkeye CC

Published 4:01 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Submitted

Madison Edwards of Lake Mills Community School signed her letter of intent this week to play softball at Hawkeye Community College. Lory Groe/for the Tribune

