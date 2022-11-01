ELECTION Published 7:11 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 241

(ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS DISTRICT 241)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 241, (Albert Lea Area Schools District 241), State of Minnesota, on , the 8 th day of November, 2022, for the purpose of electing four school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:

——————————————————————————————————-

Instructions to Voters:

To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this:

————————————————————————————————–

School Board Member

Vote for Up to Four

Gary H. Leurd

Christopher John Seedorf

Email newsletter signup

Davy Villarreal

Gary Schnidler

Jane Kepple Johnson

Shannon L. Cox

Kim Nelson

Kasey Wolters

Ryan Quigley

Kaitlyn McColley

David Klatt

_____________________

write-in, if any

_____________________

write-in, if any

_____________________

write-in, if any

_____________________

write-in, if any

———————————————————————————————–

The combined polling places for this election and the precincts served by those polling places will be as follows: are those polling places and precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district and which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The voting hours at those polling places shall be the same as for the state general election.

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m. on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on Election Day.

Dated: June 20, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/ Dave Klatt