EST/BANK, D. Published 5:24 am Monday, November 28, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Donald J. Von Bank, Jr., aka DJ Von Bank, Jr., Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1814

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 30, 2022, at 9:45AM, a hearing will be held via zoom, see notice of remote hearing, in this Court at 411 S Broadway Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Sandra K. Von Bank, whose address is 1204 150th Street, Bode, IA, 50519; and Donald J. Von Bank, whose address is 1204 150th Street, Bode, IA, 50519, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 10 November 2022

BY THE COURT

Ross L. Leuning

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Ryan A. Gustafson

FRUNDT, LUNDQUIST & GUSTAFSON, LTD.

117 West 5th Street

PO Box 95

Blue Earth, MN, 56013

Attorney License No: 0392220

Telephone: (507) 526-2177

FAX: (507) 526-4477

Email: rgustafson@flglawfirm.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 19 and 26, 2022

EST/BANK, D.