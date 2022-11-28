EST/BANK, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of Donald J. Von Bank, Jr., aka DJ Von Bank, Jr., Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-22-1814
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 30, 2022, at 9:45AM, a hearing will be held via zoom, see notice of remote hearing, in this Court at 411 S Broadway Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Sandra K. Von Bank, whose address is 1204 150th Street, Bode, IA, 50519; and Donald J. Von Bank, whose address is 1204 150th Street, Bode, IA, 50519, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 10 November 2022
BY THE COURT
Ross L. Leuning
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Ryan A. Gustafson
FRUNDT, LUNDQUIST & GUSTAFSON, LTD.
117 West 5th Street
PO Box 95
Blue Earth, MN, 56013
Attorney License No: 0392220
Telephone: (507) 526-2177
FAX: (507) 526-4477
Email: rgustafson@flglawfirm.com
