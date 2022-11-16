EST/CHRISTOPHERSON, R. Published 9:22 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 24-PR-22-1743

In Re: Estate of Renae Helen Christopherson, a/k/a Renae H. Christopherson, a/k/a Renae Christopherson, a/k/a Helen Renae Christopherson, a/k/a Helen R.

Christopherson, a/k/a Helen Christopherson, Deceased.

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that informal appointment of Abby Marie Hnatyszyn, residing at 1601 Knoll Avenue, Dundas, Minnesota 55019, as personal representative of the estate of the above decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of her letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Oct 27 2022

Email newsletter signup

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney: Gregory S. Thibodeau

413 First Avenue N.W.

Faribault, Minnesota 5:5021

Telephone: (507) 332-8304

Atty. Reg. No. 0108959

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 9 and 16, 2022

EST/CHRISTOPHERSON, R.