EST/MEIVES, K. Published 7:10 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Kenneth L. Meives, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1514

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 28, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 23, 2022, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Sandra L. Miller, whose address is 1980 Edgewood Drive, Owatonna, MN, 55060 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Email newsletter signup

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 22 and 29, 2022

EST/MEIVES, K.