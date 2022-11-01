EST/MEIVES, K.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of Kenneth L. Meives, Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-22-1514
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE
TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 28, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 23, 2022, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Sandra L. Miller, whose address is 1980 Edgewood Drive, Owatonna, MN, 55060 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com
