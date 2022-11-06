EST/SEVERSON, A. Published 4:08 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

Court File Number:

24-PR-22-1311

In re the Estate of Audrey Fay Severson, Audrey Fay Peik, Audrey Fay Nelson, Decedent (Deceased Person)

AMENDED Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated November 2, 2016 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Valerie Anne Mooney

1634 Edgcumbe Rd

St. Paul MN 55116

651-398-6322

vsmooney@comcast.net

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be intitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell encumber, lease, or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

/s/Darla J. Busian

Proate Registrar

October 14, 2022

/s/Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

October 14, 2022

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 5 and 9, 2022

EST/SEVERSON, A.