Former Tigers players prepare for Gophers action 50 yrs. ago Published 9:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Dick Oliphant’s Blue Earth Buccaneers defeated Wells 45-23 in football play. Terry Hassing led the Wildcats, completing nine of 12 passing attempts.

Gump Worsley made 21 saves as the Minnesota North Stars defeated the California Golden Seals 5-2. Buster Harvey scored twice for the North Stars.

Former Albert Lea Tiger football players Bob Veldman and Greg Shoff were preparing for their Minnesota Gophers team to play Northwestern in Big Ten action.

Jim Pappas, Dean Rudolph and Mike Curry were selected to the Big Nine All-Conference football team.

Bobby Bryant blocked Errol Mann’s 33-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game to give the Minnesota Vikings a 16-14 victory over the Detroit Lions.

15 years ago

Morgan Stadheim, Sophie Miller and Jenna Christensen were named to the Big Nine All-Conference Girls’ Soccer Team.

Albert Lea senior Annika Smed was selected to participate in the South Central High School Volleyball All-Star Games that were being held at St. Olaf College.

Brian Blatti earned his first win as a varsity coach for the Albert Lea girls’ hockey team as they defeated Northfield 4-2. Jenna Christensen recorded a hat trick for the Tigers.

10 years ago

At the section meet held in Austin, the Albert Lea girls’ swimming and diving team qualified seven events for the state tournament. Bailey Sandon set a school record in the 100-yard backstroke.

Minnesota State-Mankato’s football team clinched a share of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a 27-13 win over University of Sioux Falls. With the win, the Mavericks were 10-0 on the year.

The Albert Lea girls hockey team defeated Windom 13-0. Anna Anderson scored four goals and added two assists for the Tigers.