Several area counties under red flag warning Published 9:03 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

(Updated story):

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties:

Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Olmstead, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Southern St. Louis, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, Wright, Yellow Medicine.

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take care with backyard campfires.

“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire.”

Albert Lea and Glenville fire departments have been called out to two fire calls Wednesday afternoon.

(Previous story):

Because of the dry vegetation, unusually warm temperatures and high winds that will be in southeastern Minnesota this afternoon, Freeborn County is in a Red Flag Warning, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning.

Effective immediately, Freeborn County is under a burning restriction.

No fires are allowed, other than a recreational fire which is 3-foot-by-3-foot in size, must have some sort of a fire ring and has to be 25 feet away from combustible material.