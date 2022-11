Get the latest Freeborn County election results Published 9:05 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The Tribune is awaiting release of results at the Freeborn County courthouse. No results have been released yet.

The counting of absentee ballots cast today has delayed the release, according to election officials.

(0 out of 43 precincts reporting)

Federal offices

U.S. Representative District 1

Brian Abrahamson (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis):

Richard B. Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now):

Brad Finstad (Republican):

Jeff Ettinger (DFL):

State offices

State Senator District 23

Gene Dornink (Republican):

Brandon Lawhead (DFL):

State Representative District 23A

Peggy Bennett (Republican):

Mary Hinnenkamp (DFL):

State Representative District 23B

Patricia Mueller (Republican):

Thomas A. Stiehm (DFL):

Governor and lieutenant governor

Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis):

James McCaskel and David Sandbeck (Legal Marijuana Now):

Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (Republican):

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan (DFL):

Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter (Independence-Alliance):

Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire (Socialist Workers):

Secretary of State

Kim Crockett (Republican):

Steve Simon (DFL):

State Auditor

Will Finn (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis):

Tim Davis (Legal Marijuana Now):

Ryan Wilson (Republican):

Julie Blaha (DFL):

Attorney General

Jim Schultz (Republican):

Keith Ellison (DFL):

Freeborn County offices

Freeborn County Commissioner District 1

Julie Ackland:

Brad Edwini:

Freeborn County Commissioner District 2

Dawn Kaasa:

Scott Woitas:

Freeborn County Commissioner District 3

John Forman:

Freeborn County Commissioner District 4

Christopher Shoff:

Freeborn County Commissioner District 5

Nicole Eckstrom:

Ted Herman:

County sheriff

Ryan Shea:

Jeffrey Strom:

County attorney

David Walker:

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor District 3

Paul Heers Jr.:

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor District 4

Curt Helland:

City of Albert Lea

Mayor

Ryon McCamish:

Rich Murray:

Ward 1 councilor

Nicholas Nesse:

Rachel Christensen

Ward 2 councilor

Larry Baker:

Brian Beasley:

Ward 4 councilor

Sherri Rasmussen:

Reid Olson:

Ward 6 councilor

Nick Ronnenberg:

Brian “BJ” Anderson:

Albert Lea school board

Kim Nelson:

Christopher Seedorf:

Ryan Quigley:

Kaitlyn McColley:

Gary Lerud:

Shannon Cox:

Gary Schindler:

David Klatt:

Kasey Wolters:

Davy Villarreal:

Jane Kepple Johnson: