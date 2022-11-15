Harlan Bruce Lutteke, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church Pickeral Lake with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery.

Harlan Lutteke was born on July 26, 1932, in Albert Lea, MN to Fred and Bertha (Sauke) Lutteke. He grew up in the Alden area and graduated from Alden High School. In 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army where he earned the rank of Corporal 1st Class working as an early warning radar operator. In 1955 he received an honorary discharge. Upon returning home, Harlan began farming in the Alden area. He continued farming until his retirement.

Harlan is survived by his niece and nephews Gene (Gail), Greg (Kathy), Glenn (Ann), Sandy (John) Morgan, Galen (Cathy); great nieces and nephews, Chelsey Lutteke, Haley (Eric) Brown, Amy (Kendall) Davis, Chad Lutteke, Jared Lutteke, Kayla Lutteke, Kyle Lutteke, Kendra Lutteke and many more great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bertha Lutteke; brother Don (Inez) Lutteke.

The family would especially like to thank the staff at Hidden Creek for their exceptional care of Harlan.