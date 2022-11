Highway Safety Center offering 55-plus driver discount courses Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer  55-plus driver discount courses on the following days at United South Central High School:

Nov. 9:

5:30 to 9:30 p.m., USC Public School, 600 11th St. SW, Wells

Email newsletter signup

Nov. 14, 16:

5:50 to 9:30 p.m., USC Public School, 600 11th St. SW, Wells