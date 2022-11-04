Historical Museum, Library & Village ushers in Trickin’ & Treatin’ Published 2:22 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The Freeborn County Historica Museum, Library & Village (FCHM) welcomed more than 1,500 visitors to their very first Trickin’ & Treatin’ event Oct. 28.

The event began at 6:30 p.m. and ran until 8 p.m. Volunteers, many who were in costume, handed out treats throughout the village. There was also a Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt through the museum by flashlight.

“It was a wonderful evening to be in the village,” said Executive Director Stephanie Kibler. “We were thrilled with the turnout and the feedback we received on the event. Look for even more fun at FCHM next Halloween.”