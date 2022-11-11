Hy-Vee is named among the best employers for veterans Published 5:07 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Hy-Vee Inc. has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. The annual list was published by Forbes and Statista Inc.

The annual list was determined through an independent survey by Statista that included approximately 7,000 American veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, including atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace and diversity, as well as a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

Hy-Vee has been a longtime supporter of active-duty military members and veterans, establishing the Hy-Vee Homefront program in 2013 that partners with customers and communities to increase awareness for and support of organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families. Most notably, is the Homefront Round Up held every November where customers are invited to round up their purchases at checkout. Hy-Vee matches all customer donations up to $100,000 with all proceeds benefitting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Email newsletter signup

To date, Hy-Vee has raised more than $2.7 million for veteran organizations.