Aug. 24, 1929 – Nov. 24, 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. – James Zeimet, 93, Hastings, formerly Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Nov. 24, in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings. Visitation will continue from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, Minn.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel.

www.hastingsmnfuneral.com