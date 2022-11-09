Janice A. VanRyswyk Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Janice Arlene VanRyswyk, 77, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Janice was born on August 31, 1945 in Des Moines, IA to Harry and Sylvia (Fjelstad) Dahlum. At a young age Janice moved with her family to the Myrtle area where she attended country school and later graduated from Glenville High School. Following her graduation, she began working at Kroger in Albert Lea. She was wed to Terry Ringoen and they were later divorced. In 1989 Janice married Patrick “Rick” VanRyswyk and they continued to make Albert Lea their home, Rick passed away in 1995. For the last 26 years she has made fond memories with Jerry Jensen by her side. Janice worked various jobs in Albert Lea including: Farmstead, Thorne Crest and most recently retiring from Mayo Hospital.

A softball player at heart, Janice was the first one to get teams together for a game at family summer picnics. She enjoyed motorcycle rides, bowling, and dinner dates to Kenny’s Oak Grill in Austin. Holiday meals were complete with Janice’s traditional fried gizzards and lutefisk. Janice enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Annual trips to Cherney’s Resort on 6 Mile Lake in Bena, MN hosts 60 years’ worth of memories, Janice loved to fish!

Left to cherish here memory are; her partner, Jerry Jensen of 26 years; her loving pup, Sammy; brother, Mike (Sandy) Dahlum; nieces, Rachel (Rick Broderick) Olsen and Tracy (Jamie) Neilon; nephews, Ben (Rachel Alberts) Dahlum and Dean (Lynae) Dahlum; sister-in-law, Fran Dahlum; and brother-in-law, Marty Olson.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband Patrick “Rick” VanRyswyk in 1995; brother, John Dahlum; sister, Deb Dahlum-Olson; and nephew, Nick Dahlum.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Kent Otterman will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.