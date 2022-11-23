Jean L. Ahlstrom

Jean Lois Ahlstrom, 91, of Geneva passed away on November 21, 2022 at Whispering Oaks Living in Ellendale, MN with her loving girls by her side.

Jean was born on June 30, 1931 to Lawrence and Magdalene (Larson) Bartsch in Albert Lea, MN. She attended and graduated from Ellendale-Geneva High School. Following her graduation, she attended Austin Community College in Austin, MN where she took business classes. She had a career in the banking business and retired from the Geneva State Bank.

Jean was wed to Raymond Ahlstrom on August 26, 1951 at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, MN and they continued their life in Geneva where they raised their two daughters, Joan and Julie. Her family often referred to Jean as “Miss Putz” for her passion to keep a clean home. She had a list of daily tasks to keep her home clean and in pristine condition and always seem to have a cleaning cloth in her hand to shine up any surface. Another nickname she acquired over the years was from her grandchildren; “Grandma Jelly”, for her tasty, canned jellies. Most of all she was known for baking delicious, fresh buns and cinnamon rolls and delivering them to neighbors and friends during the holidays. If you were on her list to receive these fresh baked goods you tried your best to stay on that list each year and looked forward to Jean’s special delivery. She loved to travel with her sister, Mary, and was able to visit many different places around the world. Jean also enjoyed a cup of coffee; in her home every hour was coffee hour. She was a lifelong member of Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, MN where she was involved in the alter guild, tones, women’s circle and the choir.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Joan (Irvin) Diderrich of Sheridan, WY and Julie (Loren) Haroldson of Geneva, MN; grandchildren, Travis (Brandy) Diderrich, Tyler (Molly) Diderrich and Hannah (Ryan) Spatenka; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Jacob, Gavin, Stetson and William; brother, Harold (Bernice) Bartsch; sisters-in-law, Helen Swanson and Darlene Bartsch; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond in 2010; sisters, Margaret Bartsch and Mary (Paul) Groth; brothers, Clifford Bartsch and Donald (Mavis) Bartsch; many brothers and sisters-in-law; infant granddaughter, Johnna; and nephews, Brad Swanson and Mike Bartsch.

Services for Jean will be held on November 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, MN; Pastor Kristin Venne, along with Pastor Randy Cirksena will officiate. A visitation will be held on November 27, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Geneva Cemetery in Geneva, MN.