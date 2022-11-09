Klatt, Nelson reelected; Schindler, Villarreal to join on school board Published 2:02 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

With Jill Marin and Dennis Dieser not seeking another term and fellow board members Dave Klatt and Kim Nelson seeking reelection, the results are in. Dave Klatt and Kim Nelson were voted in for another four-year term, while Gary Schindler and Davy Villarreal will fill the seats vacated by Marin and Dieser.

David Klatt received the highest number of votes, with 4,149. Davy Villarreal came in second with 3,747, while just behind him was Gary Schindler with 3,744 votes. Kim Nelson placed fourth with 3,603 votes.

Jane Kepple Johnson was the only other candidate to receive at least 10% of the vote, with 2,976 votes.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work,” Schindler said in a phone call after the results came in.

Schindler’s main objective for serving is to improve student performance, while his second will be school safety and security.

“I think that needs immediate attention,” he said.

Nelson said she was “super excited” to serve again and said she looked forward to the work in conjunction with Ron Wagner, the district’s new superintendent.

She also thanked the community for electing her.

Nelson was also excited to work with new board members Schindler and Villarreal to get them up to speed.

“I think we have a strong team there and we’ll just keep plugging away for the students,” she said.

Shannon Cox admitted he was surprised by the results, but wished the best of luck to Klatt, Nelson, Schindler and Villarreal.

“Hopefully they do what’s best for the students and the community,” he said.

Kasey Wolters thanked everyone who supported her.

“It was a great experience and I look forward to continuing to be engaged as a parent in our district,” she said.