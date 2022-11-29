Laurie Huston

Laurie Elaine Huston, 70, of Albert Lea died Sunday, November 20, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born November 20, 1952, in Wells, Minnesota to Burdette and Marian (Fethke) Hummer, the third of four children. She graduated from Wells High School in 1971 and lived most of her life in rural Wells.

On January 7, 1972, she married her high school sweetheart, John Huston. Along with raising four children on their family farm, Laurie worked part-time at the Golden Bubble as a waitress, Naeve Parkview Nursing home in Wells and Health Reach in Albert Lea. She was known for her kind words and gentle touch with her back rubs.

Laurie became a student of the Bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on November 26, 1978 at the age of 26. What drew her to the Bible was knowing that God has a name. She found his name at Psalms 83:18, where it reads: “May people know that you, whose name is Jehovah, you alone are the Most High over all the earth.” Her love of Jehovah grew from that moment, and she wanted to tell others about him. She encouraged her children to read the Bible and worship Jehovah. She found tremendous joy in beautifying her surroundings by planting flowers. That gave her taste of what life will be like in paradise.

Laurie is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jacob) Gauna; two sons, Brandon (Bethanie) Huston and Isaac Huston; a daughter-in-law, Jessica Huston; grandchildren, Manuel Gauna, Alejandro Gauna, Jacob Gauna Jr., Kyler Huston, Greta Huston, Daniel Huston, Isabella Huston, and William Huston; a great-grandchild, Mia Gauna; sisters: Sharon (Rick) Gottberg and Valarie Esser; a brother, Danny Hummer; sisters-in-law Linda Huston, Marie (Bruce) Meist, and Lisa Huston; brothers-in-law Philip (Rhonda) Huston, Lonnie (Tracy) Huston, and Jack Huston; and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Burdette and Marian Hummer, Laurie was preceded in death by her husband, John Huston; son Derek Huston; father-in-law, Louis Huston, mother-in-law Junice Huston; and brothers-in-law Larry, Thomas and Tim Huston.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, 2210 E Main St, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM prior to the service.