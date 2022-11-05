Lea College is the focus of event slated at Freeborn County Historical Museum Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The Impact of Lea College will be presented at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village (FCHM) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In 1966, Lea College opened its doors to students across the nation. It was a vibrant liberal arts college that seemed to have a prosperous future. Lea College provided an outlet for young adults during a time where many were drafted into the Army. Enrollment numbers continued to rise into the early 1970s as a flood of people from the East Coast of the United States made their way to Albert Lea. This brought a new culture to the town, but it was very short-lived as the government changed draft regulations in 1971. Lea College was forced to close its doors in 1973.

This presentation will include information on the impact of Lea College on Albert Lea and why it had such a short tenure in Albert Lea.

The presentation is free to FCHM members and $5 for nonmembers.