Lee Van Guilder

Lee Allen Van Guilder, 70, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Austin, with his family by his side.

Born on September 4, 1952, in Albert Lea, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Katherine (Christenson) Van Guilder. A graduate of Albert Lea High School, Lee proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and worked at Farmstead, formerly Wilson’s Meat Packaging Plant, and Progress Castings.

On November 4, 1972, Lee was united in marriage to Jean (Amann) Van Guilder. Over the course of 50 years, Lee and Jean relished in camping trips and socializing with family and friends. A member of St. Theodore Catholic Church, Lee was known for his soft heart and incredible sense of humor. Lee enjoyed duck hunting, golfing, playing softball, cooking and watching sports with a nice cold… nevermind.

Left to cherish Lee’s memory are his wife of 50 years, Jean; two daughters, Amy (Paul Trusten) VanGuilder and Krista (Isaac) Walton; six grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Hunter, Logan, Ella, and Sawyer; several nieces and nephews; special in laws; and friends. In addition to his parents, Lloyd and Katherine Van Guilder, Lee was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and David; and a sister, Kay.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at visitations to be held from 4-6:00PM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.