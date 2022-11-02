Letter: Civil War Roundtable coming soon Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Gary Schindler will be the guest speaker for the Civil War Roundtable group. The meeting will commence at 7 p.m. in the media center of Southwest Middle School on Thursday. Gary’s topic is “Diaries of Confederate Soldiers.” Gary will respond to a Q&A session promptly following his presentation and then pull names out of a hat to give at least one book away to lucky participants. This event is family friendly and free to the general public.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea