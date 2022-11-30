Letter: Coming Civil War Roundtable event

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Submitted

“The Cherokee Indians During the Civil War” is the topic to be presented by Dr. Leo Skorin for the upcoming Civil War Roundtable. This event will be in Southwest Middle School’s media center on Thursday at 7 p.m. Dr. Skorin will draw names from a hat to determine who among folks attending will receive a free book topically related to the Civil War directly after a brief Q&A period promptly following the conclusion of his presentation. This event as always is free to the public.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

More Opinion

Editorial Roundup: Democrats should build record, avoid overreach

Al Batt: I can’t watch a basketball game on the toaster

Sarah Stultz: Take it easy in winter driving conditions

My Point of View: Common sense gun laws needed in state and nation

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials