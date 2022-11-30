Letter: Coming Civil War Roundtable event Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

“The Cherokee Indians During the Civil War” is the topic to be presented by Dr. Leo Skorin for the upcoming Civil War Roundtable. This event will be in Southwest Middle School’s media center on Thursday at 7 p.m. Dr. Skorin will draw names from a hat to determine who among folks attending will receive a free book topically related to the Civil War directly after a brief Q&A period promptly following the conclusion of his presentation. This event as always is free to the public.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea