Letter: Event was a wonderful time Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Wow! That was the best time ever! It was great to see all of the original Save Our Hospital aka Save our Healthcare, and Health Care Coalition members and all of those that have supported our efforts. Many from Mercy One with happy smiles and positive outlooks, and we thank them for being here for us and for the support that they have graciously given. I don’t know where to start, but the whole experience was simply wonderful! The handsome young men greeting us and offering valet parking and coat check! Then there were young ladies with nice smiles at the door handing out programs. As we walked a bit further there was the Albert Lea High School Orchestra. They were amazing! I just had goosebumps. I enjoyed seeing couples enjoying the night dressed in tuxes and gorgeous gowns or fancy dress clothes. It was beautiful seating and decorating all throughout. I felt so comfortable there, and everyone was so happy and proud of what we had accomplished. There were hundreds of donated items for the silent auction from so many businesses in Albert Lea and surrounding areas. There was a live auction as well. Brad Arends gave a very nice speech as he always does. There were two bands that played at opposite ends, Johnny Holmes Band and Sundae and Mr. Goessel Jazz Band. Food was amazing! 19 vendors and they were wonderful! We have some great people in Albert Lea! Thanks for a wonderful evening!!

Proud to be from Albert Lea,

Merilynn(Mimi) Linde

Albert Lea