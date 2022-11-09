Letter: Fall book sale a big success Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Thank you to everybody who made the Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library Fall Book Sale a big success. We raised $1,700 from sales of books and memberships. The proceeds, along with donations and Fountain Lake Bookstore sales, support extra programs and supplies for adults and children at the Albert Lea Public Library.

Special thanks to Janelle VanEngelenburg from Freeborn County and her Sentence to Serve crew for their help setting up the books for display and removing them from the tables the last day. Thanks to the many Friends volunteers for their work on behalf of this event, conducting sales, keeping books organized, helping with the many tasks required during the sale. A thank you to Ken Bertelson, who puts up our sale posters around town and continues to furnish delicious homemade treats for volunteers helping at the sale. In addition, thank you to the Albert Lea Engineering Department for making the garage available. Posters and bookmarks were made by library staff member Trish Whelan, and we thank her. A big thank you to Annice Sevett, library director, for her management of our promotional materials and placement of our ads and online promotions, helping us bring many shoppers to the sale. We are grateful for continuing generous donations of books in good, clean condition from area residents, which can be placed in the blue bin at the bottom of the City Hall stairway.

Now in its 15th year, the Fountain Lake Bookstore is open year-round in the lower level of City Hall and staffed by volunteers Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. When not staffed, books can be purchased using the payment box near the desk.

We hope to see you at our 2023 spring sale.

Marilyn Rahn

Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library