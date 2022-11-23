Letter: How can people vote for Trump another time? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

It is my understanding that all of the politicians that ran for office this election and were endorsed by Trump lost all of the elections. If this is true, I have a lot more faith in the American people. I never did understand why any politician would want Trump’s endorsement. I spent 20 years in the military. One of the oaths I made was that I would defend this country from all threats that were foreign and domestic. Trump was certainly a threat to this country. There has never been another citizen that has ever incited a group of weak-minded people to attack our Capitol. I have written several letters to the editor advising these weak-minded voters about him, but it obviously hasn’t sunk in yet. There are people out there who voted for Trump twice and would vote for him again if he runs. What is hard to believe is that they think they have the right mindset to advise other people on how to vote. If you know one of these people, do your best to ignore them. They refuse to listen to common sense. I know you have heard. Trump is running again. I don’t know where his mindset is. He hasn’t admitted he lost the election when his time was up. So in his mindset, he should think he is still president. People who voted for George W. Bush twice and voted for Trump twice want to advise you on how to vote. These two are on the list of the 10 worst presidents this country has ever had. Where do these people think they have any authority on telling you how to vote? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea