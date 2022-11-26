Letter: Look what Biden has already done

Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

By Submitted

We have to thank those who voted for Biden: Disaster exit from Afghanistan, highest inflation in decades, gas prices doubled, highest heating bills in years, millions of illegals crossing our borders, without Congress passing a law he is planning on canceling rich kids college debt, depleted our oil reserves which will have to be replaced at the higher cost. We were energy independent and now we have to import oil, trillions more have been added to the national debt, millions in fraud in the COVID relief bill, highest interest rates in decades — and he did this in just over two years! I can hardly wait to see what he can mess up from here to the next election — sure glad I voted for trump.

 

Russel Tordoff

Glenville

