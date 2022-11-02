Letter: Rethink approach on nursing homes

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Submitted

Nursing homes were not fully staffed before COVID, and they are not fully staffed now in spite of 20% pay increases and other incentives. Let’s not continue to throw tax dollars at nursing homes, but spend the money smarter, like providing tax credits for family caregivers to help them with out-of-pocket expenses, and provide adult day centers to help care for elders during the day and allow them to go home at night where they want to be anyway. We need to look at other options of care available in our state, our country and around the world. Sending elders to nursing homes that cost $100,000 a year is not sustainable.

Lenore Fries

Albert Lea

