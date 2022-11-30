Letter: Support Salvation Army bell ringing on Saturday for match

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Submitted

(Our bell ringing efforts are done in memorial to Jake Loper who for many years was the      chairman of our bell ringing efforts for Western Star Lodge No. 26.)

On Saturday, members of the Mason Lodge Temple “Western Star Lodge No. 26” of Albert Lea  and members from the Albert Lea Shrine Club will be bell ringing for the Salvation Army  at Hy-Vee and at Bomgaars in Albert Lea.

We will be bell ringing from 8 a .m. until 6 p.m. at Hy-Vee Grocery, 2708 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea, and also at Bomgaars, 1721 W. Main St., from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Masons currently donate about $2 million per day to operate 22 Children’s Hospitals in North America. The Children’s Hospitals provide free care for children with many disabilities.

But now is an opportunity to donate locally to Albert Lea’s Salvation Army Citadel. All donations received will stay here in our community. The best part is that we have partnered to receive matching funds again this year dollar for dollar up to $10K. Every dollar we receive in donations will be doubled with matching funds. If anyone is looking at donating to the Salvation Army this season, we encourage you to partner with us to double your donation by bringing it to the Kettle Drive on Saturday.

We partner each year with scholarship donations for high school students locally. Please support your Albert Lea Masons and Shriners as we work to support the Salvation Army’s 2022 efforts.  Thank you sincerely.

Mark Harig

treasurer

Western Star Lodge No. 26

Albert Lea

