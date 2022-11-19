Letter: Thanks for another season with the Pelican Breeze Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

On behalf of the Pelican Breeze crew, I would like to thank all those who were our passengers on the Pelican Breeze this past summer. You gave us a wonderful season. We had passengers on the Pelican Breeze coming from several states and countries.

We are looking forward to 2023 and hope that you will allow us to be your host for a cruise on Albert Lea Lake. If you have not recently experienced a cruise, we hope you will consider doing so. Public cruises happen every Friday evening and Saturday afternoon from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Private cruises are also available.

Being a volunteer on the Pelican Breeze allows one to see the beauty of Albert Lea Lake in numerous settings. We are privileged to see old acquaintances and make new ones each summer.

I would like to thank all the volunteers who are the Pelican Breeze (our captains, first mates and others who help throughout the season).

If you would like to become a member of the Pelican Breeze crew, please contact us at 507-383-7273 or me personally at 507-383-7630.

Bruce Ness

president

Pelican Breeze Foundation